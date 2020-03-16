Founder and Leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has pledged the church’s commitment to fully support the directive to ban public gatherings.

Pastor Otabil in a statement said the church, beginning from Monday, March 16, 2020 will conduct worship through their online platforms and urged members to download the ICGC mobile App.

The church also urged pastors to activate their online streaming platforms to minister to their local congregations.

Quoting part of the Bible, he said though the world is going through a difficult time, their confidence remains in the Lord “who is the rock and strength, deliverer and healer to protect us.”

Read the statement below: