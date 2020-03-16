The Judicial Service has directed courts to practice strict case management techniques to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, Judges and Magistrates are to endeavour to adjourn cases to specific times on given dates to limit the number of people who will be allowed into the courtroom.

A press release issued by the service announced that courts will practice strict case management techniques such that only parties and witnesses in cases listed to be heard on particular dates would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid large gatherings.



“Judges and Magistrates should endeavour to adjourn cases to specific times on given dates, to limit the number of people that will be allowed into the courtroom,” the statement copied to Adomonline.com said.





READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: