Photo credit: Reuters

A Jubba Airways plane has crashed during landing at Aden Adde Airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

All 30 passengers and crew on board have been rescued, the authorities say.

READ MORE:

The airport staff are currently working to clear the runway.

Dramatic images of fire and smoke from the incident have been shared online, including these ones from Somalia state TV.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR