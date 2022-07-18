A Jubba Airways plane has crashed during landing at Aden Adde Airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.
All 30 passengers and crew on board have been rescued, the authorities say.
The airport staff are currently working to clear the runway.
Dramatic images of fire and smoke from the incident have been shared online, including these ones from Somalia state TV.
#BREAKING: A plane has crashed at #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport shortly after it took off, on Monday. All 30 people on board including crews have been rescued, Airport Authorities confirmed to State Media.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/gM7ppnPn8W— SNTV News (@sntvnews1) July 18, 2022