The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has claimed General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s political future is tied to that of the immediate past NPP’s Chief Scribe, John Boadu.

He said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that the information available to the NPP is that Mr Nketia is planning on becoming the National Chairman of the NDC.

“Asiedu Nketia is due for retirement but ask yourself why he still wants to be a General Secretary.

“The information we have now is that Asiedu Nketia wants to contest as national chairman and also remain as General Secretary of the NDC,” he said.

However, his decision will be informed by the outcome of the NPP national executives election.

John Boadu

“If John Boadu was to remain the General Secretary, General Mosquito will move as the national chairman and now John Boadu is no more the secretary, then he will remain as the General Secretary of NDC which means that he (Mosquito) will become the master of IPAC and nobody,” he claimed.

Mr Boadu, who was seeking re-election, lost to a Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua in a fierce contest on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Mr Kodua polled 2,837 votes, while Mr Boadu trailed behind him with 2,524 votes at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Other contenders including former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah aka Musah Superior obtained 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah with 50 votes while last but not least, Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh had eight votes.

Mr Boadu served in the position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.

