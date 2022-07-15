The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has said the just ended executives election was very tough for him.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, admitted that he faced difficulties ahead of the elections.

To him, the people he thought had his back before and during the election rather turned against him, a situation he said forced him to remain silent even after his victory.

“My election was the most difficult. It wasn’t easy but God helped me through. We thank God at the end of the day the NPP people spoke. God spoke through the people who voted for me and I will never forget.

“Since 1943 no one has been able to win the Regional Chairman elections two times in a row but God has been gracious to me,” he said .

He added: “The lessons I have taken from this elections are what you have been able to do and not running to the media to play propaganda. Silence is really golden. I was quiet throughout the build up to the election and I won.”

