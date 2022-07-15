Multi-Pac Ltd awards winners in 'Win Big Promo' draw in Accra

Multi-Pac limited, one of Ghana’s leading beverage manufacturer and producers of 5-star energy drink and Perla mineral water among other range of products, have rewarded the winners of the ‘WIN BIG PROMO’ first draw-in Accra.

The first draw, which was held on March 9, 2022, at the Madina market, saw 10 participants emerge as winners of the ‘WIN BIG PROMO’ challenge on social media.

The ultimate winner for the first draw, Emmanuel Sarfo, walked away with a brand-new refrigerator.

Fortune, who placed second, won a washing machine and the 3rd winner, Milly Tracy, won a 40-inch TV.

Additionally, the 4th and 5th winners Augustine Akagri and Ivy Arthur won themselves microwaves.

The 6th and 7th winners, Boakye Ayiwa Michelle and Agnes Darko won smartphones.

Meanwhile, Maame Yaa, the 8th winner won an AirPods whiles Rhoda Kennedy and Jerry John, the 9th and 10th winners, had an iron each.

One of the women who took home a phone and other souvenirs expressed their gratitude to Multipac for the rewards, adding that, “we will continue to do what we did before to win the car”.

The ‘WIN BIG PROMO’ draw is Multi-Pac’s way of showing appreciation to valued consumers, and also encouraging them to continue drinking its product and win more products.

During the promo, there were other fun activities like dancing competition, drinking competition and so much more. Participants also won souvenirs from Multi-Pac Ltd.

How to participate in the draw

To participate in the draw, one has to:

Take a video or pictures of yourself drinking any Multi-Pac products such as, 5 Star Energy drink, Kaesar drink, 5 star Soft drink, 5 Star juice and Force Malt.

Send the video and pictures to our WhatsApp number on 0244 050 572.

Upload your video and pictures on your social media pages tag your friends and tag the specific product page for more likes, views, shares, views and comments.

OR send 5 bottles caps of different Multipac brands to Multipac distributor near you with your details to win amazing prizes like Television, Fridges, washing machines, laptops, iPhone 13, ticket to Dubai and a brand-new car from Multipac Ltd.

For more info, contact us on 0246 474747

Multipac Win big promo ————— Drink More Win More.

