The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has claimed that the government has released 500 million dollars for the completion of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project.

The idea of the completion of the project has been in the pipeline since the days of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

However, Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, he noted that President Akufo-Addo in his attempt to bring it into fruition has released funds for the completion of the project in August.

“As a Regional Chairman I can confirm to you from now to August Bonkrah will start working,” he stated.

“Akufo Addo has given the Asanteman over 500 million dollars to complete the Bonkrah Inland Project,” he said.

The Boankra Inland Port project has been initiated to provide service to importers and exporters in the middle and northern parts of the country, and also to act as a major conduit for the efficient transportation of transit traffic to and from neighbouring landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.