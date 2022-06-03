The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has called on party folks who lost in the regional contest to support him with ideas to break the 8 in the region.

At a breakfast meeting held at the Golden Tulip on Friday, Chairman Wontumi said he has reached out to all aspirants who contested him for the regional chairmanship position, with a exception of Oheneba Adum Bawuah.

According to him, he has been unable to locate the residence of Oheneba Bawuah.

Bernard Antwi Bosiako says he believes in unity if the NPP is to retain power in 2024.

“I cannot do this work alone and so it is important that all of you come together and support me, we have to come together and break the 8,” he said.

The incumbent Chairman has retained his seat.

This is the third time, Chairman Wontumi is securing the seat.

Chairman Wontumi first won the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Prior to this, he was the constituency chairman for Bosomtwe.

He polled a total of 464 votes as against those of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes who entered the chairmanship race having served as constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years.

ALSO READ: