The incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has retained his seat.

This is the third time, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called is securing the seat.

Chairman Wontumi first won the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Prior to this, he was the constituency chairman for Bosomtwe.

He polled a total of 464 votes as against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes who entered the chairmanship race having served as constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years.

His contenders in this year’s election were Asare Bediako, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.

Robert Asare Bediako, a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman who was entering the contest for the second time came third with 20 votes. In his first attempt in 2018, he pulled out of the race at the last minute to allow Wontumi to go unopposed.

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, who lost a re-election bid as MP in 2019, losing to Dr John Kumah was entering the regional contest for the first time and came fourth with nine votes.

Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah managed with three votes for the fifth position.

Below is the list of the winners and contenders from the Ashanti Region.

CHAIRMAN

1. BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO ( INCUMBENT) – 464

2. ASARE BEDIAKO – 20

3. ODENEHO KWAKU APPIAH -306

4. OWUSU ADUOMI – 9

5. OHENEBA KOFI ADUM BAWUAH – 3

FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

1. KWABENA NSENSKYIRE( INCUMBENT ) – 342

2. PATRICK ACHEAMPONG -358

3. KENNEDY MARFO -46

4. Yaw BOATENG – 26

SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. RICHIES OSCAR -140

2. PATRICK GYAMFI 153

3. VICTORIA OWUSU-ACHIAW – 422

4. ABRAHAM BOADI – 11

5. SAMUEL ABANGA – 41

6. MOHAMMED SEIDU – 32

NASARA COORDINATOR

ALHAJI SAALIM BAMBA ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )

SECRETARY

1. LAWYER KWAME ADOM APPIAH ( INCUMBENT ) – 411

2.NELSON OWUSU ANSAH -390

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. ALLEN GYIMAH ( INCUMBENT) – 536

2. PAUL YANDOH -190

3. SHADRACK AGYAPONG – 38

4. KWAME BEDIAKO – 38

TREASURER

1. HAJIA ZAINAB SALLOW (INCUMBENT) – 381

2. FREDERICK ADDAE -151

3. ISAAC OSEI KWARTENG – 221

4. FOSTER KWADWO ASARE- 41

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. MICHAEL OFORI AKUOKU – 21

2. RAPH SARFO PARTICK – 294

3. OHEMENG AMOORE- 7

4. MARTIN AMEYAW – 245

5. KWABENA AMO AIDOO -25

6. ISAAC BONSU -32

7.LAWRENCE AGYARKO -34

8. HENRY DUAH BOATENG – 147

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. NANA AMA AMPOMAA -419 ( INCUMBENT )

2. BEATRICE OWUSU – 344

3. ADWOA KONADU – 34

ORGANIZER

FRANCIS ADOMAKO ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )