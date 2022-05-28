Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, says he fully supports the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor for declaring ownership of the Achimota Forest Lands and Ramsar Site lands as void.

To him, purchasing a natural reserve like Achimota Forest will hamper ecology, hence the Minister’s directive is best.

“I don’t know about all state lands, I think there is a reason why some state lands will be sold. But as a planner, I always think having a natural reserve in the city is the best and so if someone has bought the land and the Minister thinks when he reserves it, it would help, then he has my support,” he told OB on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Thursday.

ALSO READ:

But asked by show host if he has bought part of the Achimota Forest Lands or is considering buying some, he said “It is better we reserve our forest. There are other places we can buy and not the Achimota lands.”

His comments come on the back of a statement signed by Mr Jinapor, indicating the Achimota and Ramsar lands will not be given to the beneficiaries named in Sir John’s will.

“I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void,” the Minister said in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 24.

Mr. Abu Jinapor opined that the lands will continue to be property of the state.