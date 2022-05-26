Constitutional Lawyer, Martin Kpebu, says he believes that should a full scale investigation be commenced on the Achimota Forest saga, more public officials will be found guilty of engaging in similar corrupt activities.

“All the persons who have benefitted and Evans look without equivocation; we can look into the crystal ball and say that more public officers are going to be caught in this web. That one I mean, come on, we’ve been around for some time.

“More public officers are going to be caught in this web because Evans, you know, I know, all of us know it, nobody is going to release government land to pre-acquisition owners without that person benefiting, so it’s good that he’s going to do this. You’ll see how many people will be caught in this web,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

For this to happen, Martin Kpebu has called for a transparent and very public investigation into the matter.

According to him, the entire investigation proceeding should be made public and government in constituting its committee for the hearing should include somebody from civil society and a journalist.

“They should sit in public – remember the Georgina Woode Committee into the cocaine saga? – Yes so they should sit in public. Like we always say, sunshine is the best disinfectant, so let’s give it a lot of sunshine,” he said.

He noted that a formal inquiry into the matter would be the best line of action for the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor, and has thus commended him for his brave stance against the corrupt activities.

Meanwhile, Martin Kpebu has encouraged other state institutions to launch their own investigations into the matter to reduce the possibility of investigators colluding with culprits.

“What the Minister is going to do is the best, so many people will be caught in the web, then they will see that o yeah now Ghana is changed or really changing. So let’s go for it, broaden it as much as possible and then of course remember I’ve already said that I’m into it for as many organsiations or state institutions that want to weigh in.

“so Parliament can take a decision that look, they want a full scale public enquiry, that one too we’ll go for it. Because Evans like you said the Minister has some sense of Energy and it appears he’s becoming infectious, I’m sure someday we’d want to laud Mr Jinapor for this. I hope he doesn’t lose the momentum too soon though,” he said.