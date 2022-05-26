The Medical Director of C4C Homeopathic Hospital, Dr Michael Kyeremanteng is vying for the Regional Treasurer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central region.

His motive, is because the region needs fresh ideas and digital youth to change the face of NPP.

Even before he is elected to the position, Dr Kyeremanteng has donated 150 bags of cement, floor tiles and unspecified amount of money to five constituencies in the region.

The constituencies are; Gomoa West and Central, Assin Manso and South, Apam, Cape Coast North and South, Abura Asebu Kwamankese.

The donation, Dr Kyeremanteng stated is to enable them build their own party office and stop renting.

The medical doctor has also promised to provide scholarship packages for 500 students from the region to study abroad should he be given the nod.

Dr Kyeremanteng appealed to delegates to vote massively for him because he is the best bet for the region as Treasurer going into the 2024 general elections.