Popular boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku (30-1, 23KOs) will be fighting in the heavyweight division when he takes on Isaac Paa Kwesi Ankrah (14-9, 12KOs) in an 8 round contest.

The popular boxer has been training seriously under coach Wadada at Jamestown, and he has promised to win back his fans.

He will feature on one of the undercards of the Alfred Lamptey versus Muksini Swalehe IBF Continental Africa Jr. Lightweight championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Bukom Bomber’ who was awarded SWAG Professional Boxer of the Year 2021 is aiming to win his 6th title after winning the National, West Africa (WABU), WBC World Silver, WBO Youth World, WBC Youth World, and UBO Africa title belts.

Muksini Swalehe (9-1-1, 1KO) has only 1 defeat in his 11 professional career fights which he suffered in the hands of Ghana-based Nigerian Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab in Lagos last year is hoping to give Lamptey a fight to remember.

There would be other exciting bouts featuring the best boxers from Bukom and James Town.

The new sensation of the Discipline Boxing Gym, Henry Malm (4-0, 4KOs) will face Joseph Tagoe (2-1, 2KOs) in 6 rounds Welterweight contest.

Issifu Yusiff Seidu (7-0, 7KOs) will engage Isaac Duwuona (8-3, 6KOs) in a 12-round Super Feather contest, while WBO Africa titleholders, Sheriff Quaye and John Laryea will fight in the lightweight and featherweight divisions respectively against opponents yet to be named.

The bill is brought to you by the Giant Promotions in Africa Box Office Sports Promotion in collaboration with Parabellum.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, President of the Ghana Boxing Promoters Association said boxing is still Ghana’s number one sport and promised another exciting fight night.