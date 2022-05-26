The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed the Ashanti Regional executives’ election until further notice.

The election was originally scheduled to take place on 27th May 2022 at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

Confirming the latest development, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei explained that the postponement would make it easier for the committee to re-look at things and put them in order.

“Per the national guidelines guiding the conduct of the elections, we are mandated to conduct the elections within three days, starting from 27th to 29th, so we can still decide to choose between the other date. We thought it wise to use the first date so that in case of any eventuality, we could adjust the date,” he told Nhyira News.

Meanwhile, the party has changed the election venue from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.