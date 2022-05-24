The Osu Stool says it has not made any public statement on the ownership over portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

In a statement, the stool said some individuals who have been speaking publicly on the matter, purportedly on its behalf do not represent the Stool in any way or form.

“The attention of the Osu stool has been drawn to statements purportedly made in its name on matters in response of the Achimota Forest and wish to state categorically that the Osu stool has not made any public statement on the matter,” the statement read in parts.

The statement said these persons identified as persons as Osu Kinawe and Osiahene, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and the alleged spokesperson for the Osu stool, Nii Oti Ankrah have been suspended indefinitely.

The statement insisted these persons have no “mandate to speak for either the Osu stool or the Traditional Council.”

It said the Osu Stool will make its position on the Achimota Forest land public at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, amid the brouhaha of ownership which had the Owoo family at the centre of public discussion, a family from the Osu Traditional Council popped up last week to claim ownership of the Forest Reserve which was recently reclassified by the government through an Executive Instrument (E.I).

Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu, Nii Odoi Kwao II in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said the land belongs to the Osu Stool.

He explained that the land was handed over to the State for the construction of Achimota Senior High School (SHS).

But was shocked to learn that, the land was handed over to the Owoo family.