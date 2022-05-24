An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has reacted to the purported last will and testament of former New Patriotic Party, (NPP), General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.



As the issue continue to dominate discussions on traditional and social media, she opted to go biblical to express her shock at the contents in the will.

“Still reeling from the shock of the contents of the last will and testament of the late Sir John!! (please can we see the contents of his Assets Declaration Form please)” part of her May 23, 2022 post read.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari started the post with a verse that read: ‘I will gladly spend myself and all I have for you.’ – 2 Corinthians 12:15 NLT.



Read her full post below:








