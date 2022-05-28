Vinicius Junior struck the winner as Real Madrid lifted a record-extending 14th Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a final where the kick-off was delayed due to ‘security reasons’ in Paris.

The Brazilian forward guided home Federico Valverde’s driven cross just shy of the hour after the Merseysiders had failed to find a way past the inspired Thibaut Courtois despite dominating for long periods.

The defeat means Jurgen Klopp’s side end the campaign with two domestic cups in the trophy cabinet, but have come up just short in both the Champions League and Premier League.

In contrast, Real have capped their fairytale run to the final by adding yet another European crown to the La Liga title.

Chaotic scenes which saw thousands of Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground led to a lengthy delay to UEFA’s showpiece occasion with reports of fans being tear-gassed by police.

When the game did commence it was Liverpool who dominated and Sadio Mane saw a superb strike brilliantly tipped on to the post by Courtois.

Real Madrid struggled to create anything of note until moments before the interval when Karim Benzema had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Liverpool continued to pose the greater threat following the interval but it was Real who stole in front when Vinicius finished off a devastating counterattack on 59 minutes.

The Reds pushed for an equalizer for the remainder of the contest but could not find a way past Courtois who produced one of the finest performances of his career to lead his team to victory.