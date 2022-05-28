The incumbent Greater Accra Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Divine Otoo Agorhom, has retained his seat.

He beat his opponent in the keenly contested election with six votes; amassing 332 votes out of the total vote cast while his contender had 326.

This is the second time Mr Otoom Agorhom has won the seat. In the last election, the incumbent won the seat against Alfred Boye with 7 votes.

Other details of the election

Joana Adda who contested unopposed was elected the 1st Vice Chairperson for the region. Out of the five contenders for the 2nd Vice Chairman position, Eric Nartey who polled 268 votes out of the total votes cast won the race.

Below are the results for the Greater Accra Region:

CHAIRMAN

1. ALFRED BOYE – 326 49.45 per cent

2. DIVINE AGOR – 332- 50.45 per cent

1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON UNOPPOSED



1. JOANA ADDA

2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. IBRAHIM TETTEH – 38

2. PETER VANDERPUNTE – 64

3. ERIC NARTEY -268

4. JEFFREY OSEI – 213

5. FRANCIS EBO – 75

SECRETARY

1. DANIEL PARKER ODARLAI FRANCE – 424

2. SOLOMON ASANTE – 35

3. EMMANUEL CLOTTEY – 198

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. BABA SEIDU – 332

2. BEN ASARE – 327

TREASURER

1. RACHEAL TUTU – 347

2. FRANCISCA ANYORKOR – 312

ORGANIZER

1. PRINCE OBENG – 543

2. ROMEO SARFO -69

3. NATHANIEL BOSSAH – 47

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. NAANA EYESON – 27

2. GRACE ACHEAMPONG – 340 – winner

3. FELICIA EDEM ATTIPOE – 267

4. LETICIA TORSHIE TORTO – 22

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. HARRIET SERWAAH – 21

2. GABRIEL ANANDIYA – 5

3. ISAAC ASARE – 37

4. KWAME APPENTENG -241

5. MOSES ABOR – 355- winner

NASARA

1. ABDUL RAZAK RAMSON – 27

2. KAMIL HUSSEIN- 82

3. HAJJ ISHAQ SAAEED 162

4. JEFF KASSIM – 311 winner

5. MUMIN ABAGJE- 2

6. HAUJ TIKASS – 4