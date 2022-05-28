NPP delegates in Bono East Region elect new chairman

The New Patriotic Party conducted its regional executive elections for the Bono East Region at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being, today.

The elections which was largely peaceful saw new entrants surprisingly defeating incumbent candidates occupying key regional positions.

Ibrahim Baba Bukari won the Chairmanship position with a landslide victory after polling 151 out of 237 valid votes cast.

Speaking after the declaration, newly elected Regional chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukari, said he will work with the defeated candidates to achieve the common agenda of breaking the 8 in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, six NPP executives in Northern Region retained their seat.

The incumbent Northern Regional Chairperson of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba secured 238 votes representing 65.9 percent of the total votes cast to retain his position.