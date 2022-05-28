Actress Lydia Forson has given a savage reply to a social media user criticizing her for showing cleavage in a dress.

The user wrote: “all these mad people will be given media space to insult leaders of dignity and the youth will be supporting them, we are sick as a country”.

The actress on Twitter on May 27, 2022, shared a screenshot of the insult with a reply.

According to her, since the critic cared more about her breast than the sick economy and the perennial floods, she wouldn’t mind letting him hang on her nipples should it rain and it gets flooded.

“So, you people care more about my breast than your ailing economy. Eii…If my breast mattered, I’d let you all hang on to my nipple when it floods so you don’t drown.”

See tweet below