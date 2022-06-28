Defeated candidate in the recent chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region says though delegates voted against him, he is convinced the over one million party supporters in the region wanted him.

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah says the number of NPP folks and well-meaning Ghanaians who wanted him to assume the position far outweigh the number of delegates who voted during the delegates’ conference.

“Less than 900 delegates voted at the conference but over 1.7million NPP supporters in the region were yearning for me,” he said.

He made the remark at a thanksgiving service held together with his family and campaign team at the Assemblies of God Church at Kwadaso Estate in Kumasi.

The former Afigya Kwabre South Chairman expressed gratitude to God, his campaign team and Ghanaians who prayed for him and supported him.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to pray for a way out of the current economic hardship in the country.

“I understand the current economic hardship is weighing everyone down. But regardless of the situation we all find ourselves in, there’s hope. With prayers, supplication and hardwork, we shall all sail through. Throughout my life, I’ve never seen a prayerful person who God has let down. Hold on, don’t give up, hope is near,” he encouraged the congregants.

Coka re-echoed the fact that, NPP has a battle ahead to retain power in the 2024 election, dubbed breaking the 8.

He called for support in the NPP’s campaign for successful battle in 2024.

