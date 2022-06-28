The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is on an extended leave.

He made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday when asked if madam Safo is still a minister in the NPP government.

“My understanding is that she is on extended leave and that is the last statement we all got, I am sure you also read that statement. We don’t have any communication on her for now,” he told show host Osei Bonsu.

On October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office for the Gender Minister.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, the former Procurement Minister could not resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.

Meanwhile, she is expected to appear before Members of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee on July 6, either in person or via video conferencing platform Zoom.

This is after several attempts to reach her proved futile.

She is expected to answer questions about her continuous absence from parliamentary duties.

