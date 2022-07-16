The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has detailed his conversation with Charles Bissue after the aspirant withdrew from the General Secretary race.

According to him, Mr Bissue sacrificed his competition to help the party win the elections in 2024.

“He called me yesterday and said that considering the circumstances of winning the elections in 2024, it would be fair and prudent to sacrifice his competition.”

Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM Thursday, Wontumi revealed that the former aspirant had declared his support for John Boadu who could help the NPP emerge victorious.

“He told me he has thrown his weight behind John Boadu for us to win the power and break-the-eight,” he said.

Mr Bissue on Wednesday announced his decision to step down from the NPP General Secretary election after a broad consultation with various stakeholders.

“I am convinced, and reiterate that the various contenders for the position are equally deserving of the position of a General Secretary.

“It is my prayer that delegates of this great party make the right choice in electing amongst the remaining candidates, the best to lead the NPP into another political cycle; and that of course, is to break the eight-year jinx,” part of his statement read.