Preparation for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates’ Congress, which is scheduled for July 16, 2022 has commenced at the Accra Sports Stadium.

About 6,000 delegates from various constituencies across the country are expected to converge at the stadium to elect their executives to steer the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Workers were busily working to put the place in shape for the congress while vendors, including petty traders selling party paraphernalia had already mounted their stands.

Vodafone Ghana has also mounted its antennas to provide 4G internet service for the programme.

Below are some pictures captured during the preparation:

Delegates arriving ahead of the election

NPP delegates arriving at the Accra Sports Stadium