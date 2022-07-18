At least one person has been killed after a weak branch of a huge tree fell onto the road at Bubuashie early Sunday morning.
The deceased is said to be a resident of the area who had climbed the tree in an attempt to cut off the hanging branches to allow the free flow of vehicular and human traffic.
He fell off and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation were on site to clear the debris.
ALSO READ:
- I forgot about education because of money, I regret choosing money – Cee of Mentor fame
- Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG to go down from July 16
- NPP decides: Checkout winners and losers