At least one person has been killed after a weak branch of a huge tree fell onto the road at Bubuashie early Sunday morning.

The deceased is said to be a resident of the area who had climbed the tree in an attempt to cut off the hanging branches to allow the free flow of vehicular and human traffic.

One killed after death trap tree falls on road at Bubuashie

He fell off and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

One killed after death trap tree falls on road at Bubuashie

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation were on site to clear the debris.

ALSO READ: