Moldovan giants, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, have confirmed the signing of Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu in the ongoing summer transfer.

The 25-year-old has joined the Yellow and Black lads after passing a mandatory medical examination.

The club confirmed on Monday that the midfielder has signed a deal with the club after a successful trial at the club.

Mudasiru Salifu has been rated among the best midfielders in the Ghana Premier League following his exploits at Asante Kotoko for the past seasons.

He scored two goals in his 28 appearances for Asante Kotoko last season where he played an instrumental role in the Porcupine Warriors’ league triumph under Prosper Narteh.

Mudasiru Salifu was a member of the Black Galaxies of Ghana squad before leaving for Moldova.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol already have four Ghanaian footballers namely Razak Abalora, Patrick Kpozo, Basit, Kalid and Edmund Addo in their fold.