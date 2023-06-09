Parliament is unclear as to what exactly the House should do to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from the records of Parliament as directed by the Supreme Court on the Assin Parliamentary Membership.

The Speaker has made it clear that he can’t unilaterally expunge James Quayson’s name and the processes involved.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has ordered that until the clarity is given, no step should be taken.

“What has just happened is strong evidence that there is a need for clarification. Don’t forget that the order is predicated on a number of declaratory rulings by the court, it was not given in isolation. There were four earlier declaratory judgements before the order came as the fifth. The other declaratory judgements said the election of the member was unconstitutional. As a result of that, it was null and void and of no effect.

“The order did not say the Speaker should expunge [his name]. It did not say any Member of Parliament or Clerk should expunge [the name], it says the institution called Parliament. So that institution must carry out the order. The only way the institution can carry out the order is for the institution to reason together. And that is only done in a sitting where the opportunity is given to members to think through it.

“I don’t want to assume powers that are not clearly spelt out in any law. So I did indicate and mentioned to some members of the Supreme Court that there is a need for clarification,” he added.

ALSO READ: