Winger Joseph Paintsil says he was left disappointed after he was left out of Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cupp in Qatar.

The KRC Genk star was named in Ghana’s initial 55-man provisional squad but was dropped from the final 26-man squad by the then-head coach, Otto Addo.

The 24-year-old, prior to the start of the Mundial in Qatar, was one of Ghana’s in-form forwards in Europe, scoring six goals and five assists in 13 appearances.

Despite being left out of the final squad, Paintsil says he holds no grudges against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) but he was left disappointed by the decision of the coach (Otto Addo).

“I felt a little bit disappointed in the past but you never know, everybody has his decision as a coach and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset and just do what I need to do on the field of play when I’m given the opportunity,” he told 3FM.

Paintsil reached a remarkable count of 18 goals to his name and 14 assists while being recognised as one of the best Africans playing in Belgium.

He made a return to the Black Stars squad and provided the assist for Ghana’s equaliser in the match against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON).

Paintsil will also be involved in Ghana’s next match against Madagascar as Chris Hughton eyes a slot for next year’s AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO