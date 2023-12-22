Parliament has approved its GH₵1.02 budget allocated by the Finance Ministry for 2024.

The House on Friday approved the budget amidst comments from the members on the need to actually play its supervisory role in the nation building.

In the preceding year, GH₵668 million was released to Parliament and the Parliamentary Service as against an allocation of GH₵797 million.

The 2024 budget allocation will cater for capital expenditure, good services and compensation.

Though Parliament originally requested for a budget allocation of GH₵1.107,461,151, it was cut by 8%.

