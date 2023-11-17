Over 1000 cocoa farmers at Hwidiem in Ahafo region have expressed concern about the delay in payment of bonuses.

At a press conference at Hwidiem, leader of the group, Sampson Awal Mohammed said their bonus of GH¢470,000.00 expected to be paid by Touton-Eliho Ghana Limited, a cocoa buying company per agreement have not been paid.

This, he stated is affecting the lives and cocoa farmers.

According to him, COCOBOD among other credible organisations convinced them to sell their cocoa to the said company because it is reliable so they don’t understand why for years the company has refused to pay their deserved bonuses.

Mr. Mohammed said they even blamed cocoa purchasing clerks in the area for squandering the money due to frustration.

With this, they are calling on government and COCOBOD to compel the company to pay their bonus.

Another cocoa farmer, Nana Yaw Marfo is threatening legal action if the company fails to pay the money.

Meanwhile, Adom News reporter, Sammy Asare spoke to managers of the company who confirmed that they indeed owe the farmers.