Former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has recounted how President Akufo-Addo gifted him $2,000.

This, according to the Arise Ghana convener was before Akufo-Addo became President.

Mr Mornah explained that, he was also contesting as PNC General Secretary at the time and the cash was to support his bid.

“President Akufo-Addo has been a very good person to me because when I was about running for the General Secretary slot of the PNC for the first time, he gave me US$2,000”, he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based CTV.

Mr. Mornah said the benevolence was possible through National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Dr Mustapha Hamid who was Akufo-Addo’s spokesperson at the time and introduced them.

“Akufo-Addo’s campaign office was behind Odo Rice so I was on my way to pick a bus at Neoplan Station to the Northern region where the election was been held when I met Mustapha. We went to the office and Mustapha informed Akufo-Addo about my bid,” he added.

Recounting how stunned he was, Mr Mornah quoted the President as saying, “Young man, I’m told you’re going to run for General Secretary. I wish you all the best. He [Akufo-Addo] pulled money and didn’t even count it. It was US$2,000 and he handed it over to me”

Filled with joy, the former PNC General Secretary said he decided to rent a car instead of the bus and drove to the election ground.

