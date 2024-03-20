The family of 28-year-old Ofori Peter, who was allegedly murdered in a clash between the Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School and Nsuapemso youth in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, are demanding justice.

It is exactly a month since a physical confrontation occurred between students of Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School and some residents of Nsuapemso, resulting in one death.

The Nsuapemso residents blamed some students of Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School for the death of the innocent young man.

They claim these students allegedly known to be a gang of armed robbers also terrorise residents in the area.

They have therefore called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and National Security to conduct a fair investigations and punish those found culpable.

