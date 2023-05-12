Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reacted to the drowning of nine children at Faanaa, an island community in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, Mr Nkrumah extended his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hope that investigations would be carried out to determine the cause of the tragedy.

He stated that although details are still unclear, he sympathizes with the affected families and hopes they find comfort during this difficult period.

Weija boat accident

“We ought to wait for full investigations into the matter. I send my condolences to the family of these kids because I can imagine what their families are going through at this point in time. It’s a very terrible situation,” he said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 10, as the pupils were returning from school.

There were twelve people on board, including the boat owner, and nine of them died while three managed to swim to safety.

Although initially, one child was unaccounted for, her body was found after a search on Thursday morning.

In response to the unfortunate development, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah believes that there is a need for improvement in school infrastructure across the country.

He also expressed concerns about the safety measures taken by the canoe that put the children in that situation.

