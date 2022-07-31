The one-week observation of veteran highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in showbiz circles as A.B. Crentsil, has been scheduled for Monday, August 22, 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the Bethel Methodist Society at Community 8 in Tema.

AB Crentsil is reported to have passed on in the morning of Wednesday, July 13.

He was 79.

AB Crentsil is the original composer and singer of the famous songs, ‘Moses and Atia’, Juliana and ‘Obi ba wiase’, among others.

With a career spanning over 25 years, the Highlife industry has lost one of it’s pioneers and a rare gem.