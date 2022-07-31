Members of the Tanker Drivers Association will effective Monday, August 1, 2022, embark on a sit-down strike.

The strike action, according to the unions, is due to the poor conditions of service, ban on LPG stations under construction since 2017 and unfair treatment from BOST and NIPA.

A statement, signed by the Chairman, Shafiu Mohammed, indicated they have communicated their grievances directly and indirectly to the relevant authorities on several occasions.

The strike will, therefore, be in force until the necessary steps are taken to address their issues.

Below is the full statement: