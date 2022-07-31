A suspected ritualist has slit the throat of a tricycle rider aka yellow yellow believed to be in his early 20s at Gumo in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday night, around 11:00pm.

Information gathered suggested this was at a time the suspect, who is on the run, hired the services of his victim with a lady at Sognaayilil junction to Gumo.

Upon reaching the community, the suspect asked the rider to use a road to Kpailiying which is a different route, making the rider suspicious and decided to end the journey.

The suspect who was infuriated by the rider’s decision held his throat from behind and attempted to cut his neck.

The victim, however, did not give up easily as he struggled with the suspect amid screams for help which attracted some residents to come to his rescue.

The victim, however, sustained a deep cut on the neck.