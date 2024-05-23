A tricycle rider sustained injuries after a weak tree in the Central Business District of Kumasi fell on his tricycle in the busy hours of Wednesday morning.

The injured rider, yet to be identified, is believed to be in his early thirties.

According to eyewitnesses, the tree which was observed as weak for weeks fell on a van with parts of its branches falling on the tricycle.

The tricycle was negotiating a curve at the time of the incident.

A part of the tree’s stem fell on the windscreen of the tricycle causing injury to the rider.

The eyewitnesses told Luv News that since the onset of the rains, the tree has leaned on one side of the road, showing signs of danger.

“For days now, we kept drawing attention of city authorities, but they didn’t attach much seriousness to it. We have seen what has happened today. We are grateful to God nothing happened,’ said Kwabena Yeboah, a trader.

Some traders who display their wares beneath the trees escaped unhurt.

The Department of Parks and Gardens has the mandate to develop, maintain and promote effective landscapes in cities and towns.