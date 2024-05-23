The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he has lost faith in the principles of revered legal luminary and former special prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

According to him, he trusted Mr Amidu was a very principled man until his recent petition to the President Akufo-Addo seeking to remove Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on May 23, he said, “The Martin Amidu I know, until this thing was done, I trusted that he was a very principled person. My faith in his being principled is badly shaken.”

This comment comes after a petition, dated April 30, 2024, was sent to the president by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, which was forwarded to Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations included violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

According to the National Chairman of the NDC, the motive of Mr Amidu’s petition remain unclear to him.

He is surprised that the very person the former Special Prosecutor once described as the “Mother serpent of corruption”, is the same person he would petition to deal with perceived corrupt acts.

The NDC Chairman stated that Mr Amidu’s decision to petition the President has weakened his credibility and undermined his previous efforts to fight corruption.

“He shouldn’t have done that at all. I am still trying to understand why. Comrade Martin, have you abandoned your view that Nana Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption? Or you still hold that view? If you still hold that view, when you came to a roadblock that I want to do this thing against finance minister and the president said no way, you resigned and came to open up.

“If your successor has come to a similar road block and the president is demanding his resignation, won’t you show solidarity? But you are rather making yourself the tool for the president to be able to achieve his objective of fighting those who are fighting corruption.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia stated that he cannot support either Amidu or the Special Prosecutor until ongoing investigations are completed and more information is made available.

ALSO READ: