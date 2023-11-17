One person has been confirmed dead after a Kia Rhino truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region.

The victim is said to be a woman in her mid 40s.

She reportedly lost her two legs in the fatal accident and was pronounced dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 16,2023, also left one baby critically injured.

The truck with registration number AC-850-17, according to witness crashed into three different cars which were parked at the Police Headquarters.

In an interview with OTEC News, an eyewitness, Kwadwo Asirifii narrated that, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a brake pad malfunction, leading to the unfortunate incident.

“The truck was heading towards Offinso from Accra when it veered off the road in a reversed manner, the woman who had just stepped out of a commercial bus was crashed by the car immediately after the commercial bus left the scene.

“The truck subsequently crashed into a gutter and later into the Police Headquarters’ fence wall before it eventually clashed into three cars parked on the station’s compound,” he narrated.

Mr Asirifi revealed that, police officers at the scene attended to the situation and rushed the victim to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ: