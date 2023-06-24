Nollywood icon, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has sparked conversations among her colleagues and fans with her recent sharing of old clips from some of her past movies.

Despite acknowledging the low quality of the clips, the veteran actress expressed pride in how she and her fellow actors broke barriers during that era.

Furthermore, she emphasized that the Nigerian movie industry played a significant role in introducing Nigerian entertainment to the global stage even before the rise of Afrobeats.

In a nostalgic moment, Omotola received the clips from a sender and reflected on the accomplishments they represented.

She remarked, “Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic… Despite the not-so-great quality, no social media, these movies broke barriers. Way before Afrobeats, we introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world! We took on the world… and we still…”

Omotola’s statement comes at a time when contemporary music artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others, have brought Afrobeats to the forefront of the global music scene.

Despite this, the actress highlights the pioneering role of the Nigerian movie industry in spreading Nigerian culture and entertainment worldwide.

