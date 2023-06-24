The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) is appealing for peace before, during and after the bye-election at Assin North.

It said while it is true that the Electoral Commission and Ghanaians in general have a good record of conducting credible and peaceful multi-party elections, it also remains true that electoral process remains fraught with challenges, particularly during the conduct of bye-elections.

The coalition has consequently made “a special appeal to all contesting political leaders and their supporters to do all in their power to help maintain the peace in our country.”

In a statement it issued on Friday announcing the deployment of 15 election observers for the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 bye-election in the Assin North constituency, CODEO appealed to all political actors to be fair, firm and professional to ensure that peace reigns at the end of the poll.

“CODEO appeals to the EC, polling officials, returning and presiding officers to be firm and apply the electoral rules in an impartial and objective manner. We ask all the polling agents to respect the EC code of conduct and act responsibly on the polling day by assisting the EC officials to execute their duties effectively and efficiently. We also urge the constituents of Assin North and voters to conduct themselves properly on Election Day.

“To the security services, we expect all officers of the law to approach their duties with maximum professionalism and utmost respect for Ghana’s Constitution. We enjoin you to be non-partisan and focus on the security of the ballot process and of all constituents in a lawful manner.

“We further appeal to the media to be circumspect in its coverage and reportage on the by-election. The media platform, particularly the radio and social media, should not be used to mobilize and instigate violence during the by-election period. The role of the media is to provide accurate information and education to Ghanaians; we expect them to discharge this function objectively and professionally,” the statement said.

CODEO said the deployment of observers is in part fulfilment of its mandate to mobilise citizens of Ghana to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of the Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections

A statement issued Friday by the coalition said 13 of the observers will be deployed to 13 polling stations within 12 purposefully selected electoral areas, while the two others will be roaming observers on election day, with one of them observing proceedings at the collation centre, to observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day.

Three candidates are contesting the seat, declared vacant by the Electoral Commission after the Supreme Court annulled the election of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.

The candidates for Tuesday’s by-election are; Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana and James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress.