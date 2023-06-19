Presidential correspondent of Accra-based Oman FM, Adubufour Agyekum, has passed on.

According to reports, he died on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Late Adubufor, as he was popularly called, was the son of popular professor at the University of Ghana, Opayin Agyekum.

The late Adubofour was part of the morning show production team and also produced Oman FM’s flagship political show, Boiling Point.

He represented the station at the seat of government in 2017 after Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections.