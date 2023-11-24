Solomon Nkansah, the suspect accused of cutting down the historic Okomfo Anokye tree in Feyiase, remains in police custody over his inability to meet the GH¢20,000 bail conditions.

Despite being granted bail with a surety by the Atasemanso Circuit Court, Nkansah has been unable to secure his release nearly 14 days after the court’s decision.

Making his second appearance on Thursday (23 November) police prosecutors requested more time to continue investigations and pursue other possible accomplices.

The court, presided over by Gloria Mensah-Bonsu, granted the request and adjourned the case to 5 December.

Authorities launched a manhunt for those responsible for cutting down the famous 300-year-old kola tree, believed to have healing powers, in the Bosomtwe District town of Feyiase.

The tree, rooted in the Ashanti Kingdom’s history, grew at the spot where renowned priest Komfo Anokye supposedly spat a kola nut in the early 1700s.

Local beliefs attribute healing properties to the black and white seeds of the kola tree. The tree, situated in the middle of a major road connecting Kumasi to Lake Bosomtwe, was spared during highway construction and was a cherished tourist attraction.

Ghanaians expressed outrage as images of the felled tree circulated online. The reason for its recent cut remains unclear.

The Battle of Feyiase, a significant historical event in the Ashanti Kingdom’s struggle for independence against the Denkyira Kingdom, took place at the same site.

The tree’s presence served as a tangible link to the region’s history and cultural heritage.

The director of research at Manhyia Palace, Osei-Bonsu Safo Kantanka, had emphasized the historical importance of the tree’s location in the Ashanti Kingdom’s narrative.

