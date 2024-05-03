The Minister for Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has attributed the delay in the completion of selected health facilities, notably the Tema General Hospital, to the renegotiation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) with external creditors.

At a cost of €92.7 million, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a sod-cutting ceremony in 2020 to mark the beginning of the construction of the 400-bed Tema Regional Hospital, which would replace the current Tema General Hospital.

During a facilities inspection tour, Dr. Okoe-Boye reaffirmed the government’s resolve to complete the project even in the face of setbacks.

“But for the debt exchange programmes, all these are not fathomed or imaginary projects. These are projects that have been worked on in terms of contracting, facility arrangements and even works have begun on some of the sites. Like you mentioned, at Dormaa, we are going there. We don’t want to know of projects from a distance, we want you to be part of the journey.”

“The Ministry of Finance is working hard to complete this debt exchange programme so that creditors can start disbursement for projects like this to be reactivated. We are going to work hard to make sure that we resolve these challenges” he added.

