In a recent report released by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Manhyia Palace has emerged as one of the top ten most visited tourist destinations in Ghana for the year 2023.

According to the GTA’s 2023 report on the top ten most visited sites in the country, Manhyia Palace, located in the Ashanti Region, attracted a total of 57,319 tourists, representing 4% of the total tourist visits recorded.

Overall, the report indicates that, a staggering 1,157,632 tourists visited the top ten most visited sites within the year under review.

Taking the top spot on the list is the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which welcomed an impressive 208,577 tourists, constituting 15% of the total visits.

Following closely behind is the National Museum, with 166,884 tourists accounting for 12% of the visits, and Kakum National Park securing the third position with 159,271 visitors, making up 11% of the total visits.

The Ghana Tourism Authority believes that the extensive renovations at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and the National Museum have propelled both landmarks to emerge as Ghana’s premier tourist destinations. Both sites have surpassed expectations, with visitor numbers soaring past the anticipated 150,000 mark.

The Kwame Nkrumah Park welcomed an impressive 208,577 guests, while the National Museum attracted 166,884 visitors, setting new records for both sites.

Other notable destinations included the Kumasi Zoo, which recorded 142,518 visitors (10%), Cape Coast Castle with 101,134 tourists (7%), Aburi Botanical Gardens hosting 93,719 visitors (7%), and Elmina Castle attracting 78,870 visitors (6%).

Rounding up the list are Bunso Arboretum, with 78,203 tourists (6%), and Accra Zoo, which saw 71,137 visitors, representing 5% of the total visits.

The recognition of Manhyia Palace among the top tourist destinations underscores its cultural significance and historical importance, further highlighting the diverse array of attractions that Ghana has to offer to visitors from around the world.

