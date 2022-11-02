National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has suspended his campaign activities in the buildup to the party’s national conference.

This follows the death of his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu, on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Madam Badu passed on at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, aged 84.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo did not give any date he will possibly resume.

He announced the development on his Facebook page, stating it is to allow him and the family to reflect on and mourn their beloved mother.

Meanwhile, the NDC has scheduled December 17, 2022, to elect new national executives.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is seeking to unseat Mr Ofosu-Ampofo to become the next Chairman.

Below is his post: