The management team of highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, is unhappy with musician, Nanky, for allegedly sampling a song belonging to the artiste.

Captured in a now-viral video, the unnamed member of the team who was visibly angry while on a call claimed that Nanky had sampled parts of ‘Koforidua Flowers‘.

He stated that he is considering engaging the team to formally sue him for copyrights infringements.

The song was a collaboration between Ofori Amponsah and the late Kofi B and was released in 2007.

It featured on ‘The Return of Kofi B’ album.

The team member complaining to another said Nanky wants to ride on Ofori Amponsah’s music and influence to make a hit for himself.

He stated that he did not understand why an artiste would sample someone’s work without the needed approval or respect for copyrights.

READ ALSO: