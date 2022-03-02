A woman hired a house help to handle domestic chores for her but she was unprepared for a shocking reality about the maid’s true gender.

After working with the female house help for three months, the employer said she suspected she was not who she portrayed to be.

During an inspection conducted on the maid, the employer found out the maid only dressed as a woman but wasn’t one.

‘She’ was found to be wearing braziers, wigs and female clothes as cover-ups.

After the shocking discovery was made, the woman invited police to arrest the crossdressing house help.

A video circulating on social media shows the guy in a police vehicle after the wig and feminine clothing he wore had been removed.

The woman could be heard saying; ”Na God save me ohh!” as a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the house girl who turned out to be a guy.

Video below: