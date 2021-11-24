As part of the countdown to Africa’s biggest sporting event, CAF today announced the launch of the official match ball for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

The new official match ball, named “Toghu” after the traditional outfit that is very popular in Cameroon, will be used by the 24 teams during the 52 matches to be played at the competition between 09 January 2022 and 06 February 2022.

‘Toghu’ is a multi-coloured and finely embroidered outfit. A ‘Toghu’ was initially designed for Royalty in the North West region of Cameroon but has since been adopted by Cameroonians as an outfit for special occasions.

About ‘Toghu’ – the new match ball

Designed to meet the highest standards in the game, the ball features simple technological features including a smart panel configuration and it’s FIFA-approved to be used at the highest levels of the game.