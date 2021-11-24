Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel drives change towards positive hospitality with community clean-up exercise

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, in line with its Planet21 Environmental Campaign and the hotel’s 10th Anniversary celebration, held a Community Clean-Up Exercise on Friday 19 November, 2021.

The clean-up based on the theme, “DRIVING CHANGE TOWARDS POSITIVE HOSPITALITY” commenced from the premises of the hotel throughout surrounding areas such as The Octagon, TUC and the British Council amongst others.

The Planet21 programme under the Accor Groupworks with its team members, involves its guests, innovates with its partners and works with local communities to achieve goals.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra’s Community Clean-Up was led in full swing by General Manager of the hotel, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen with the support of team members and Zoomlion Ghana Ltd.

During an interaction with journalists after the activity, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen reiterated the need to raise awareness on sustainable practices and reassess our environmental footprint.

Clean up exercise

“As a hotel, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our team members and guests in all areas of our operations. Caring for our community and our environment is a necessity and we are proud that our team have embraced this and continue to support our internally processes to reduce energy consumption, manage our waste, among others”,

“Through this clean-up exercise, we hope to demonstrate our commitments towards positive hospitality so that ultimately, our guests can be encouraged to take action with us knowing that every step taken to preserve our environment counts”, she said.

Team members of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra also used the opportunity to share food with one hundred street children and the homeless within the surrounding areas.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel was launched on Monday 7th November 2011 in Accra.

The flagship hotel was completely rebuilt by his Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdul Aziz Alsaud, Chairman of the Kingdom Holding Company and Kingdom Hotel Investments (KHI).